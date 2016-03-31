Eurotunnel says security measures have ended disruptions by migrants

LONDON (Reuters) - Extra security measures introduced last year at the French terminal of the channel tunnel have ended traffic disruptions caused by migrants trying to get to Britain, a spokesman for Eurotunnel said on Thursday.

The additional security steps, including added fencing, cameras and 450 more police, were put in place in October 2015 and largely funded by a seven million pound ($10 million) contribution from the British government.

“There have been no disruptions to services since mid October 2015, so we can say that the combination of the fence and the additional police presence has been highly effective,” said John Keefe, spokesman for channel tunnel operator Eurotunnel.

He said passenger train services as well as cars and freight have been free of any delays caused by migrants.

Last year, passenger and freight services were severely delayed by migrants trying to stow away. Earlier this month, French authorities cleared about half of a migrant shanty town near the Calais terminal known as The Jungle.

Since more than a million migrants and refugees arrived in Europe in 2015, several European member states have acted to beef up border security, including introducing border controls or constructing border fences.