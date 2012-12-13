FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Migros plays down Wal-Mart report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
December 13, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Migros plays down Wal-Mart report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish retailer Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS) poured cold water on a report that Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) was in talks to buy an 80 percent stake, sending its shares lower after an initial spurt on Thursday.

Migros shares rose nearly 9 percent in early trade after the Financial Times said Wal-Mart was in talks to buy the stake from London-based private equity group BC Partners in a deal that would value it at more than $4 billion including debt.

“As a private equity company, BC Partners periodically assesses options for various of its investments, including Migros,” Migros said in a statement.

“The talks underway are a regular part of (BC Partners’) workflow,” the statement said. It did not mention Wal-Mart.

Wal-Mart declined to comment on the report.

Migros shares erased their initial gains and closed down 2.65 percent at 22 lira after the Migros statement.

Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.