#Film News
May 18, 2012 / 10:55 PM / in 5 years

Mila Kunis stalker enters not guilty plea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A 27 year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to stalking “Black Swan” actress Mila Kunis at her gym despite a previous court order to stay away.

Stuart Lynn Dunn could face up to four years in prison if convicted of stalking Kunis and violating a previous restraining order.

Dunn was first arrested in January when he broke into a vacant apartment owned by Kunis in West Hollywood. He pleaded no contest was told to stay away from the actress. But he was arrested again in May after showing up for three days at a gym to try and make contact with her, police said.

Ukrainian-born Kunis, 28, co-starred with Natalie Portman in the 2010 ballet drama “Black Swan”, and appeared opposite Justin Timberlake in the romantic comedy “Friends with Benefits”.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

