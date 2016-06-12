Milan residential building blast leaves at least three dead

Italian firefighters work in the debris after a residential building partially collapsed on Sunday following an explosion in Milan, Italy, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and several others injured in Milan when a residential building partially collapsed on Sunday following an explosion, a spokesman for the national fire fighters said.

The explosion, which happened in an area of the city famous for its night life, occurred just before 0700 GMT, Luca Cari told Reuters.

The reason for the explosion was still not fully clear but was likely due to a gas leak, Cari said.

On its web page, Italian daily Corriere della Sera said there were nine people injured, including two children who were badly burned.

La Repubblica newspaper said the explosion occurred on the third floor of the building.