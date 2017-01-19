FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starwood to buy Canada's Milestone Apartments REIT in $2.9 billion deal
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 19, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 9 months ago

Starwood to buy Canada's Milestone Apartments REIT in $2.9 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, speaks at the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - A unit of private investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada’s Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust MST_u.TO in a deal valued at about $2.85 billion.

Starwood Capital will pay $16.15 in cash per Milestone Apartments unit, the REIT said.

Based on current exchange rates the offer equates to about C$21.47 per Milestone Apartments unit, which is a premium of 9.2 percent to the unit’s close of C$19.66 on Wednesday.

Milestone Apartments’ portfolio consists of 78 multifamily residential properties, comprising 24,061 apartment units, located throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.

The transaction implies an average price of about $120,000 per apartment unit, the REIT said.

Milestone’s legal advisers are Goodmans Llp and Vinson & Elkins Llp, while Starwood’s are Stikeman Elliott LLP and Kirkland & Ellis Llp.

BMO Capital Markets is Milestone’s financial adviser.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.