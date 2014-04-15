FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miley Cyrus hospitalized for allergic reaction, cancels Kansas City show
#Entertainment News
April 15, 2014 / 11:50 PM / 3 years ago

Miley Cyrus hospitalized for allergic reaction, cancels Kansas City show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Singer Miley Cyrus cancelled her Tuesday show in Kansas City, Missouri, after being hospitalized for a “severe allergic reaction to antibiotics,” the show venue said.

Cyrus, 21, was placed on medical rest on doctors’ orders, the Sprint Center in Kansas City said in a statement. The singer posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed on Twitter with an apology to her Kansas fans, saying “I wanted so badly 2 b there 2night.” The venue said ticket holders will be refunded.

The singer was forced to cancel her concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this month, after being diagnosed with the flu and ordered by doctors to rest.

Cyrus is currently midway through her “Bangerz” tour, playing 60 shows across North America and Europe between February and June. Her next scheduled show is in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

