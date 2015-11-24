Four killed in military helicopter crash at U.S. Army base in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Four crew members on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter died when their aircraft crashed during a training exercise at the Fort Hood U.S. Army base in central Texas, military officials said on Tuesday.

The crew was assigned to Division West, First Army and on a routine training mission when the helicopter crashed on Monday at about 6 p.m., the military officials said in a statement.

The crash is being investigated and the names of those who died will be released after the next of kin have been notified, they said.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of the soldiers involved in yesterday’s crash,” said Major General Jeffrey Colt, commanding general of the First Army Division West.