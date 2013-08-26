FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon adds $1.3 billion to potential value of pact with companies
#Politics
August 26, 2013 / 10:03 PM / in 4 years

Pentagon adds $1.3 billion to potential value of pact with companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Monday added $1.3 billion to the potential value of contracts it signed with Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and five other major defense companies in 2004 to pay for engineering services aimed at updating the military’s outdated computers and software.

In its daily digest of major weapons contracts, the Pentagon said the move raised the ceiling on the current contracts to just over $6 billion from $4.7 billion, with the work to be completed by December 2016.

The revised contract includes work by Lockheed, Boeing, BAE Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corp, two units of Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co and Honeywell International.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Bernard Orr

