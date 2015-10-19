FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millennium Health to pay $256 million to resolve U.S. allegations: Justice Department
October 19, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Millennium Health to pay $256 million to resolve U.S. allegations: Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Millennium Health, formerly Millennium Laboratories, has agreed to pay $256 million to resolve allegations it billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal healthcare programs for medically unnecessary testing, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Millennium, one of the largest urine drug testing laboratories in the United States, also allegedly provided free items to physicians who agreed to refer expensive lab testing business to the San Diego-based company, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

