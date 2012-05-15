FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millennial Media's revenue forecast beats estimates
May 15, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Millennial Media's revenue forecast beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mobile advertising firm Millennial Media Inc MM.N forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, but its shares went down 9 percent after the bell.

The company forecast revenue of $37 million to $38 million. Analysts on average were expecting $36.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the first quarter rose 53 percent to $32.9 million, ahead of estimates of $30 million.

Net loss widened to $4 million, or 32 cents per share, from $23,000, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company, which went public in March, posted a loss of 5 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 7 cents per share.

Millennial Media helps mobile developers and advertisers come up with advertisements catered specifically to smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. It is the largest independent player in the space, where it competes with offerings from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O).

Shares of the company closed at $15.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story is corrected throughout after Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates were revised; changed headline to conform)

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

