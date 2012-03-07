Portugal's Millennium to participate in Greek debt swap

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Millennium bcp, the country’s largest listed bank in terms of assets, said on Wednesday it will participate in the private sector swap of Greek government bonds.

“Millennium has also accepted to participate in the Greek PSI,” a bank spokesman said.

At the end of 2011, Millennium held about 700 million euros in Greek bonds, on which it has taken a gross impairment of 451 million euros.

Millennium has a banking operation in Greece.