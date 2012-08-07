FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MillerCoors helped by price rises and cost savings
August 7, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

MillerCoors helped by price rises and cost savings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - MillerCoors, the second-largest brewer in the United States, posted a 9.1 percent rise in second-quarter net income on Tuesday driven by price increases, a move towards more expensive beers and continued cost savings.

The combined U.S. operations of SABMiller SAB.L and Molson Coors Brewing (TAP.N), with brands such as Miller Lite and Coors Light said underlying net income in the April-June quarter was $436 million, with net sales up 4.3 percent at $2.2 billion.

Chief Executive Tom Long said the brewer saw a gradual improvement in sales of its premium light beers, especially Coors Light, as its major summer marketing programs kicked off, but cautioned that the U.S. economic environment remains challenging and unemployment among its key beer-drinking customers worsened.

The company, formed in July 2008, has a U.S. beer market share of nearly 30 percent, behind Budweiser-brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) share of almost 50 percent.

Molson Coors is due to report its results later on Tuesday.

SABMiller shares were up 0.5 percent at 2,870 pence in London at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT).

Reporting by David Jones

