FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MillerCoors profit falls 4 percent on higher marketing spend
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 14, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

MillerCoors profit falls 4 percent on higher marketing spend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - MillerCoors, the second-largest brewer in the United States, reported a 4.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by increased marketing expenses.

The company, which combines the U.S. operations of SABMiller SAB.L and Molson Coors Brewing (TAP.N) and sells brands such as Miller Lite and Coors Light, said underlying net income was $185.8 million for the quarter ended December 31.

Net sales rose 1.7 percent to $1.78 billion.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.