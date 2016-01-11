MiMedx signs definitive agreement to acquire Stability Biologics

NEW YORK (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc finalized a deal Sunday to acquire Stability Biologics for $10 million in cash and stock.

The regenerative medicine company MiMedx said the acquisition of Stability Biologics, a provider of human tissue and bone graft products, adds a new sales channel and roughly 100 salespeople to the company.

MiMedx will pay $10 million for the company, a deal comprised of 60 percent cash and 40 percent stock. Once finalized, Stability Biologics will be a wholly owned subsidiary of MiMedx.

MiMedx said it expects the transaction to be accretive to full year adjusted EPS in 2016, and it revised its expected annual revenue to $260 to $270 million.

First quarter earnings this year are expected to range from$55.5 million to $58 million.

Projected earnings per share were revised to $0.33 to $0.37.