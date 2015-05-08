Top Colombia gold miner Mineros eyes Latin America acquisitions

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s biggest gold miner, Mineros, is seeking to expand by buying smaller miners elsewhere in Latin America amid a dearth of big mineral discoveries and growing resistance to extractive industries at home, its outgoing CEO said.

Mineros, the only miner listed on Colombia’s stock exchange, has been looking at projects in Peru, Brazil and Mexico after buying Nicaragua’s 75,000 ounce-per-year producer Hemco in 2013 for $95 million, but it has not found a take-over target yet.

“Our strategy is to search for projects in other countries in Latin America that are already producing or have reached feasibility study stage. It’s not easy,” Uribe, who is leaving after 39 years, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

The company expects to raise gold output from existing projects by around 5 percent in 2015 to 200,000 troy ounces and is hopeful exploration in Nicaragua will prove later this year that Hemco could double its output within three to four years.

“If things go well, Hemco could be a 150,000 ounce gold producer,” Uribe told Reuters in an interview. Mineros will invest around $8 million to study a promising area near the existing mine.

In Colombia, protests and blockades against mining and oil projects have become a major problem since a 2011 law cut direct royalty payments to towns and villages hosting them, instead distributing the cash to all parts of the country.

“It has become difficult to advance even with exploration projects (in Colombia) because of communities. This has led us to seek opportunities in other countries,” said Uribe, who like many mining sector leaders says improving incentives for communities to receive these industries would ease the problem.

The company has handed back a number of exploration concessions it had been granted in Colombia which proved too small and has no plans for any exploration at home this year.

Colombia’s government this week approved a measure to speed delivery of operating permits, a top industry plea.

Gold prices are $1,187 per ounce, near their lowest in five years.

Most of Colombia’s estimated 57 tonnes annual output is extracted by artisanal and illegal miners. Uribe estimated only 15 to 20 percent was produced by licensed companies. Armed criminal groups including leftist rebels are heavily involved in illegal gold mining in which fatal accidents frequently occur.