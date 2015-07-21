Service workers strike at Chile copper miner Codelco

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Workers employed by service contractors at Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s top copper miner, went on strike on Tuesday to demand the right to negotiate collectively a benefits package similar to that offered to the company’s direct employees.

Codelco said in a statement that five of its sites were “partially affected” by the work stoppage, in which workers affiliated with the Confederation of Copper Workers (CTC) blocked roads and set up barricades. Codelco did not specify which facilities were affected.

“Until we are placed at the negotiating table, we will not back down on this mobilization,” Manuel Ahumada, the head of the CTC, told Reuters.

The union added the strike was affecting all facets of Codelco’s operations, including copper production.

Codelco has said that benefits for the contract workers are the responsibility of the service companies that employ them.

The union said on its website that the strike was a consequence of the company’s “total lack of willingness” to negotiate changes in benefits for the contract workers.

Codelco, in its statement, called on the workers to talk about their benefits with the service companies that they work for.

Codelco saw its profit decline by 22 percent in 2014 mainly due to a fall in copper prices. However, the Chilean government has been injecting billions of dollars into the company as part of an ambitious investment plan to revamp older mines and build new ones.