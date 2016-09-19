FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick could meet 2016 debt cut target from cash flow: president
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 19, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

Barrick could meet 2016 debt cut target from cash flow: president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - Barrick Gold expects to be able to reach its target of reducing debt by $2 billion by year-end even without selling any assets, company President Kelvin Dushnisky said on Monday.

“We are confident we will get to our $2 billion mark with or without an asset sale ... presuming gold prices continue to cooperate,” Dushnisky said in an interview on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum.

Gold prices are up 24 percent this year to $1,313 an ounce, boosting miners’ cash flow.

Barrick, the world’s biggest gold miner, has been selling non-core assets to help reduce its heavy debt and said in July it planned to sell its 50 percent stake in the Kalgoorlie mine in Australia.

That sales process is “just underway” and could be done by year end but might run into next year, Dushnisky said.

“We expect it will be a strong process. There is a lot of interest in the asset,” he said.

At end-June, Barrick had reduced its debt by $968 million so far this year. It also plans to retire another $273 million of debt in the third quarter, a process that is on track, Dushnisky said. That means the Toronto-based miner needs to cut another $759 million by year-end to meet its $2 billion target.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Denver; Editing by Chris Reese and Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.