Newmont's Indonesia mine sale closure may slip into fourth quarter: CEO

Mining equipment is seen inside the vast open pit of the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine, run by Newmont Mining Corp, on Indonesia's Sumbawa island on September 21, 2012.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp's sale of its stake in the Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia may not close until the fourth quarter of the year, Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Monday, adding that the approvals process was complex.

Newmont agreed on June 30 to sell its 48.5 percent economic interest in its Indonesia operations to a local investor group for up to $1.3 billion. The Denver-based miner said at the time it expected the deal to close in the third quarter.

The possible delay comes after some analysts raised concerns after the deal was announced that closing conditions, including requirements for a valid export license for the mine, posed risks to the transaction.

"It could be into the early part of the fourth quarter. It is just complex going through all the different elements of approvals," Goldberg said in an interview on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum in Colorado Springs.

"There can always be things that come up because we don't control it all. But right now I see a higher likelihood of success... as we work through those things," he said.

The buyer, PT Amman Mineral Internasional, is still motivated to purchase the asset, the Indonesian government is supportive and Newmont has worked through terms of the transition with its employees at the mine, said Goldberg, who was in Indonesia a week ago.

He did not detail what approvals were still required.

STILL KEEN ON KALGOORLIE

Turning to acquisitions, Goldberg said Newmont was still keen to acquire the 50 percent of the Kalgoorlie gold mine in Australia that it did not already own. Newmont said a year ago it was interested in owning all of the mine.

Barrick Gold, which owns the other 50 percent, said on July 27 that the time was right to sell its half of the mine, a stake analysts estimate is worth around $1 billion.

"We respect Barrick wants to go through a process. We will work through that process with them and see if we can be successful," Goldberg said.

The sale should attract a string of suitors but Newmont, which manages the mine, may have an advantage over other bidders in the sale process, analysts have said.

"We understand the asset well. We certainly are in a good position to be able to determine what at least we believe it is worth," Goldberg said.

Since Newmont took over managing the mine a little over a year ago, production had increased by about 20 percent and costs declined by about 30 percent, he said. Previously, mine management needed approvals for decisions from both Barrick and Newmont.