Major mining assets change hands after commodity rout

(Reuters) - Major miners are selling assets after a global commodities rout last year left them with high levels of debt.

A recovery in raw materials prices has taken away some of the pressure to sell, however, and deals have slowed.

China, whose stimulus package spurred this year's commodities rally, is the biggest potential buyer.

Following is a list of the main mining companies, some of the biggest sales so far and what assets are on offer:

BHP BILLITON LIMITED

Market capitalization: 72.7 billion pounds ($90.3 billion)(Reuters data)

Net debt: $26.1 billion (company reported in August)

Share price movement this year: up 60.7 percent (to close of business Nov. 7)

In 2015, it span off South32 to focus on its core business.

The world's largest exporter of metallurgical coal, BHP has agreed to sell its coal assets in Indonesia to partner Adaro Energy for $120 million.

Together with Exxon Mobil Corp, BHP Billiton said it is considering selling depleting energy assets in Australia, including Kingfish, the country's largest discovered oilfield.

It has agreed to sell half of its stake in the Scarborough area gas fields off Western Australia for $400 million.

Sources say BHP may also be seeking to buy some coal assets from Anglo American.

RIO TINTO PLC

Market capitalization: 53.7 billion pounds

Net debt: $12.9 billion (company reported in August)

Share price movement this year: up 42.7 percent

Rio has been seeking to offload less profitable businesses.

Last year, it agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine in Australia to New Hope Corp for $606 million.

In January, it agreed to sell its Mount Pleasant thermal coal to Salim Group's MACH Energy Australia for $224 million.

Rio Tinto has also been running an on/off process to sell its Hunter Valley assets although no deal has been struck.

The miner is shifting its emphasis to copper and said it will no longer fund major expansions in iron ore as that market reaches saturation.

At the end of October, it signed a deal to sell its stake in Guinea's Simandou iron ore project to Chinalco for between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion depending on the timing of the project's development.

GLENCORE PLC

Market capitalization: 36.5 billion pounds

Net debt: $23.4 billion (company reported in August)

Share price movement this year: up 176 percent

Glencore has said it is aiming to cut its debt to between $16.5-$17.5 billion by the end of this year by selling assets worth $4-5 billion.

Deals so far include selling just under half of its agricultural business to two Canadian funds for $3.125 billion. At the same time, it shifted $3.6 billion in debt over to Glencore Agri.

Glencore is also considering selling its Vasilkovskoye gold mine in Kazakhstan, worth more than $2 billion, sources close to the deal said.

In August it announced it was selling a 30 percent stake in its Ernest Henergy copper mine in Australia as well as all the gold produced as a byproduct.

Glencore is seeking to sell its Cobar copper mine in Australia.

It has abandoned plans to sell its Lomas Bayas mine in Chile.

But together with Origin Energy has put its hydropower business Energia Austral in Chile up for sale, two people familiar with the process said.

In October, it agreed to sell its Australian coal haulage business GRail to Genesee & Wyoming Inc for A$1.14 billion ($874 million).

Last year, it raised $2.5 billion in a share sale and sold some copper and nickel mines for about $290 million that it inherited when it bought rival Xstrata.

VALE SA

Market capitalization: 118 billion Brazilian reais

Net debt: $27.5 billion (company reported in July)

Share price movement this year: up 116 percent

The Brazilian miner has been hit with charges to cover and repair damages after the Samarco dam collapsed at its iron ore mine last year.

The world's biggest iron ore miner has been in talks with Fortescue Metals Group that could see Vale taking a minority stake in the Australian company and blending their iron ore operations to win market share in China.

Vale has also handed its stake in Brazil's CSA steel plant to majority owner Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG for a token sum.

At the start of July, it said it had sold three of its giant "Valemax" iron ore ships to a group led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for $269 million. It is also seeking to sell other Valemax ships, also known as Very Large Ore Carriers.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

Market capitalization: 15.9 billion pounds

Net debt: $11.7 billion (company reported in July)

Share price movement this year: up 274 percent

The miner is aiming to cut its debt to $10 billion by selling $3-4 billion of assets in 2016, including its iron ore, coal and nickel units.

It plans to retain only 16 core assets from 45 previously and also said it would review its Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil after three years.

So far, it has sold its niobium and phosphate businesses in Brazil to China Molybdenum for $1.5 billion.

Anglo has also sold its stake in Australia's Foxleigh metallurgical coal mine to a consortium led by Taurus Funds Management for an undisclosed price.

Its metallurgical coal assets in Australia could be valued at about $1.5 billion, sources have said.

In July, its De Beers unit said it was selling its Snap Lake diamond mine in Canada after suspending operations at the unprofitable mine last December.

Anglo is also seeking to sell nickel assets in Brazil, including the Barro Alto and Codemin mines, although offers so far had been too low to lead to a deal, sources have said.

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC

Market capitalization: $15 billion

Net debt: $17.9 billion (results presentation in October)

Share price movement this year: up 66 percent

Freeport-McMoRan said in October it did not expect to sell any more mining assets but may offload more of its oil and gas business.

It could cut its net debt to as little as $10.5 billion by the end of 2017 on already executed asset sales and cash it expects to earn from higher mined volumes and metals prices, its chief executive said in July.

The company has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Tenke Fungurume copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $2.65 billion in cash. Freeport has an effective 56 percent interest in Tenke, one of the world's largest copper-cobalt deposits.

In October, it said it was selling its onshore California oil and gas assets to Sentinel Peak Resources California for up to $742 million.

In September it said it was selling its deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas assets to Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $2 billion.

In February, it sold a 13 percent stake in the Morenci open-pit copper mine to Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining for $1 billion.

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

Market capitalization: 5.6 billion pounds

Group net debt: $1.04 billion (company reported in August)

Share price movement this year: up 20.4 percent

In July, the Chilean copper miner paid Barrick Gold Corp $1 billion for 50 percent of the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, an asset once dubbed the "Andean ATM".

Antofagasta posted a slim rise in mid-year profit in August, but has been struggling to meet copper output targets from its existing assets.

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD

Market capitalization: 8.3 billion Canadian dollars ($6.2 billion)

Net debt: $4.1 billion (results presentation in July)

Share price movement this year: up 147.3 percent

The Canadian miner sold Finnish mine Kevitsa to Boliden in March, with the Swedish group paying $712 million. The company had been seeking to reduce its debt levels by more than $1 billion.

Reuters reported last November that First Quantum had been looking to sell the nickel-copper-platinum Kevitsa mine as well as Ravensthorpe, an Australian nickel mine.

First Quantum said in April the uncertainty regarding its ability to meet the net debt to EBITDA ratio covenant under its debt financing agreements had been removed.

($1 = 0.8059 pounds)

($1 = 3.2007 Brazilian reais)

($1 = 1.3387 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 1.3045 Australian dollars)