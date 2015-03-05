FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mick Davis' X2 completes capital raising with $5.6 billion
March 5, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Mick Davis' X2 completes capital raising with $5.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - X2 Resources has completed its initial capital raising with a total of $5.6 billion and a mandate to create a new mid-sized mining company, the private company founded by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis said on Thursday.

The sum comprises $4 billion in committed capital available for immediate drawdown and $1.6 billion in conditional equity capital. Among the small number of investors in the project are major sovereign wealth and pension funds, the company said.

“We continue to carefully review a number of opportunities in the sector in detail,” Davis said in a statement.

”Whilst value-creating opportunities are increasingly evident, the long-term nature of our strategy provides us with the flexibility to target those opportunities where we see the greatest potential for value creation.”

Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
