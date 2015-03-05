FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mick Davis' X2 completes capital raising with $5.6 billion
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 5, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Mick Davis' X2 completes capital raising with $5.6 billion

Silvia Antonioli

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - X2 Resources has completed its initial capital raising with a total of $5.6 billion, the private company founded by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis to create a new mid-sized mining and metals group said on Thursday.

Davis set up X2 only months after leaving the mining giant when it was taken over by rival Glencore in 2013.

For his new venture, he has attracted backers such as private equity group TPG Capital and commodities trader Noble Group (NOBG.SI) as well as sovereign wealth and pension funds.

But some in the industry think it will be difficult to replicate Xstrata’s success now that the commodity supercycle is over.

X2 has so far expressed interest in a number of assets in copper, coal and other commodities but is yet to make its first acquisition.

“We continue to carefully review a number of opportunities in the sector in detail,” Davis said in a statement.

”Whilst value-creating opportunities are increasingly evident, the long-term nature of our strategy provides us with the flexibility to target those opportunities where we see the greatest potential for value creation.”

The sum X2 raised comprises $4 billion in committed capital available for immediate drawdown and $1.6 billion in conditional equity capital, the company said.

Editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.