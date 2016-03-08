FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Uranium One raising output, holding off on new mine
#Commodities
March 8, 2016 / 4:56 PM / a year ago

Russia's Uranium One raising output, holding off on new mine

Rod Nickel

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Russian-controlled Uranium One [UOII.UL] and partner Kazatomprom are ramping up uranium production in Kazakhstan during the next three years, but Uranium One will hold off on building a new mine in Tanzania until prices rise more than 70 percent from current levels, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Toronto-based Uranium One, the world’s fourth-largest uranium producer, looks to start construction of the Mkuju River mine in Tanzania once spot uranium prices appear likely to stay above $55 per pound, Chief Executive Officer Feroz Ashraf said in an interview.

Prices have not reached that level since May, 2011. Uranium currently trades around $32.15 per pound.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio

