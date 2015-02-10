Rio Tinto to defy mining pain with big payout while rivals suffer

MELBOURNE/LONDON (Reuters) - Rio Tinto is expected to star among the top five global miners with a return of billions of dollars to shareholders at its annual results, even as the firm is set to report its worst half-year profit since 2009.

It will likely be all downhill for investors in the megaminers after Rio Tinto reports on Feb. 12 as they are all tipped to report sharp slides in earnings, gutted by weaker prices for almost everything they produce.

Iron ore will be the biggest source of pain, even though it remains the most lucrative product for Brazil’s Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, and investors’ main concern is how the big miners are going to shore up cash flow.

The top three producers have wounded the industry by flooding the market with new supply, knocking iron ore prices down nearly 50 percent in 2014, a steeper slide than anyone anticipated.

While boosting output, Rio has bolstered its cash flows by slashing costs, cutting capital spending and reducing debt, putting it in the best position to return cash to shareholders. BHP took the same steps, but has been whacked by plunging oil prices.

“In our opinion Rio has significantly greater flexibility (than BHP) at this point in time to pursue short-term capital management initiatives,” said Ben Lyons, a portfolio manager at ATI Asset Management.

Forecasts for a capital return, probably through a buyback of Rio’s UK-listed shares, range between $1.5 billion and $3 billion, after Chief Executive Sam Walsh promised to “materially increase” returns.

“I think it will have to be big because Sam doesn’t generally surprise on the downside. I think that is has to be punchier if it wants to achieve its purpose,” said Paul Gait, an analyst at Bernstein in London.

That purpose is to satisfy investors enough to ward off any fresh takeover approach from Glencore Plc CEO Ivan Glasenberg, who was rebuffed by Rio last year and could come back with a new offer after April 8, under UK rules.

The key question is how sustainable this is if Rio also sticks to a promise to pay a stable or higher dividend with every result.

Analysts said it would not be taken well if Rio had to take on more debt to fund the big increase in returns following the end of a huge expansion program, and Standard & Poor’s has warned Rio’s ‘A-’ rating could be at risk if its debt rose sharply to fund shareholder distributions.

“What everyone has been promised is that after this $20-$25 billion spending spree you would just be in the mother of all cash machines. If it’s being funded from the balance sheet, it does not feel like this is the mother of all cash flow engines,” said Gait.

Like Rio, BHP has also promised a progressive dividend, a policy analysts say may be difficult to sustain if commodity prices remain weak across its four main sectors and after BHP spins off its aluminum, manganese, silver and some coal assets into a separate company, called South32, by June.

RIO TINTO (Feb. 12)

Rio Tinto is expected to report a 37 percent slide in second-half underlying earnings to $3.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its final dividend is forecast at $1.16, up 7 percent on a year earlier.

Net debt is seen steady in the second half at $16.2 billion, and investors will be looking to see if Rio trims plans to spend $8 billion on projects in 2015.

ANGLO AMERICAN (Feb. 13)

Anglo American is expected to post annual earnings before interest and tax of $4.9 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analysts’ forecast, down more than a quarter from $6.6 billion a year ago.

The company has already flagged it will take an impairment due to a steep fall in iron ore and coal prices. Analysts expect a charge of $2 billion to $3 billion to hit its costly Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil and some coal mines in Australia.

The performance of its diamond subsidiary De Beers at a time when diamond prices are starting to decline will be closely watched, as will any development on the attempted sale of its platinum mines in South Africa.

BHP BILLITON (Feb. 24)

BHP is tipped to report a 34 percent slide in first half underlying attributable profit to $5.1 billion, and a 3 percent increase in its interim dividend to $0.61, according to analysts who have seen a company-compiled consensus.

Cost cutting and capital spending plans will be in focus, following a 50 percent drop in oil prices and a 10 percent slide in copper prices over the six months to December. BHP is preparing to hive off South32, housing the only commodities that are enjoying some price improvements.

BHP has flagged writedowns of up to $600 million after tax on some onshore petroleum assets it sold and on the failed sale of its Nickel West business.

VALE (Feb. 26)

Analysts expect Vale, the world’s largest producer of iron ore, to post a 40 percent fall in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $13.7 billion.

Vale’s 2014 underlying earnings are forecast at $5.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, down from $12.26 billion in 2013.

After years of struggling to turn a profit and being practically ignored by the market, Vale’s nickel division will be in focus as it is increasingly key to generating cash to fund the building of a giant iron ore mine in the Amazon, S11D.

In contrast to BHP and Rio, Vale has flagged it would halve its dividend payments this year to $2 billion.

GLENCORE (March 3)

Commodities trader and miner Glencore, which has no iron ore production, is forecast to report a 1 percent fall in annual EBITDA to $12.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Second half net income is expected to slide 19 percent to $2.2 billion.

Investors will focus on the performance of the trading division in a weaker price environment and will eye Glencore’s ability to control its financial leverage, cut costs and protect its dividend.

Some analysts expect the company may take an impairment on its oil assets in Cameroon, on the back of plunging prices.