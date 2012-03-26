Gold Fields wants more of Philippines' potential

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Gold Fields (GFIJ.J), the world’s fourth-largest bullion producer, said on Monday it was looking to acquire a 100 percent stake in a second gold-copper project in the Philippines as it continues to diversify from its home base.

“We have an option to acquire 100 percent of the Guinaoang deposit for a payment of $63 million and that option exists up until early next year,” Gold Fields Chief Executive Nick Holland told the Reuters Global Mining and Metals Summit.

Gold Fields last week exercised an option to take a 40 percent stake in another project, Far Southeast, in the country after making a $110 million down payment. It retained the option to acquire an additional 20 percent in the project.

Guinaoang lies about 4 kilometers (2-1/2 miles) from the Far Southeast Project and has a similar style of mineralization.

The option agreement was concluded with Bezant Resources (BZT.L) to acquire the entire issued share capital of subsidiary company Asean Copper Investments, which in turn holds the Guinaoang porphyry copper-gold deposit.

Holland has also not ruled out buying out its joint venture partner in the Far Southeast Project.

“If the opportunity arose in these kind of assets, clearly it is something we would look at,” he said during the summit at Reuters’ Johannesburg office.

“Whether or not we would be able to take a bigger stake in Far Southeast depends on the view of our joint venture, Lepanto Mining. At this stage they seem to be very happy with their participation in the project,” Holland said.

Last year Gold Fields spent $1 billion on acquiring the minority interests in mines it already owned and operated. This saw it take 100 percent ownership of its mines in Peru and Ghana.

Holland added that he thought the Far Southeast Project would be “very comparable” to the promising Wafi-Golpu project being developed by Harmony Gold Mining (HARJ.J) and Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) in Papua New Guinea.