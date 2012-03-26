Indonesia's ICDX prepare tin, rubber contract launches

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indonesia Commodity and Derivative Exchange (ICDX) hopes to launch tin futures by next year, its CEO said on Monday, in a bid to give producers in the world’s top exporter of the base metal more control over prices .

The ICDX launched a physical tin contract (INATIN) on February 1 which has so far attracted buyers mainly from Japan and South Korea, Chief Executive Officer Megain Widjaja told Reuters.

If that contract is successful, the exchange would then launch a tin futures contract.

“Looking at the rate right now and the participation, we are very hopeful that we can get it by next year,” Widjaja said at the Mining and Metals Summit in Jakarta.

The government of Indonesia will soon adopt the INATIN contract instead of the London Metal Exchange’s tin contract as a reference price for its export royalty charge, Widjaja added.

The ICDX’s palm oil contract is currently used by the Indonesian government to set its monthly palm export tax.

Indonesia’s exports of tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, rose about 4 percent to 96,019.76 metric tonnes (105,844 tons) last year.

The government, which banned exports of tin ore since 2002, imposes a 3 percent royalty charge on all tin exports.

The ICDX’s physical tin contract is backed by state-owned PT Timah (TINS.JK), the largest tin miner in the archipelago, which has delivered about 1,200 tonnes to ICDX-approved warehouses.

Widjaja said he hoped PT Timah would one day deliver all its tin into ICDX-approved warehouses and sell its material through the INATIN contract rather than the LME.

“What makes it interesting to industry players is that there is a guarantee of supply and a guarantee of quality,” he said. “Any producers that have smelting facilities in Bangka or Belitung, this will be a good alternative way to sell spot tin.”

TIN PREMIUM

On Monday, London tin futures traded at about $22,250 a tonne, up 15 percent this year and slightly lower than $23,575 a tonne on INATIN.

Widjaja said there would normally be a premium of $300-$400 a tonne between the INATIN and LME contracts, due to ICDX’s minimum purity requirement.

Indonesian smelters, however, have a track record of disrupting supplies to boost prices.

In an effort to push global prices above $23,000 a tonne, tin smelters in the main producing region of Bangka-Belitung islands imposed a brief ban on exporting ingots from October last year, but the embargo did not hold.

Earlier this month, Indonesia’s deputy trade minister said the industry was considering reducing tin shipments as an option to shore up prices.

Widjaja said the INATIN physical contract may help put an end to the uncertainty for both smelters and the international market.

“At any given point of time a contract will be a good remedy for them,” he said. “Banning exports - those kind of things are not sustainable.”

In addition to the tin contract, Widjaja said a physical rubber contract would be launched by the end of this year, which would work in conjunction with soon-to-be launched rubber contracts in Malaysia and Thailand.

“We will be setting up a regional exchange, which will be facilitated from Malaysia by the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives, from Thailand by the Agricultural Futures Exchange of Thailand, then from Indonesia by ICDX,” he said.

Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia account for 70 percent of global rubber output.

