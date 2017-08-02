Five injured, 2 missing after building collapse at Minneapolis school

Smoke hangs in the air as emergency personnel work the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 2, 2017.

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Five people were injured, including one critically, and two people were missing after a building collapsed at a Christian private school in Minneapolis following a gas explosion on Wednesday, authorities said.

Staff at the Minnehaha Academy told local NBC affiliate KARE television that all of their students were safe. The building was open for their summer program, the station reported, with about a dozen students in the gym.

Two others were missing, according to authorities. "This is a search and rescue mission. We don't know if they're in the rubble or in the building," Bryan Tyner, the Minneapolis fire department's assistant chief of administration, told reporters. It was not clear whether they were adults or children.

"Early indications are that it may have been caused by a ruptured gas line," said Tyner, adding that the gas explosion was caused by contractors working inside the school.

All five of the injured were taken to hospital, Tyner said.

School officials could not be reached immediately for comment. The academy serves students from pre-K to 12th grade.

"It is a good thing that it is summer time," Tyner said. "Probably limited the amount of people in the building."

Phillip Day, 41, said he was inside the school with his 17-year-old daughter, Chimali, discussing college options with a counselor when the explosion occurred.

They were told there was a gas leak and began to leave immediately, Day said. His daughter made it to the hallway, but the explosion blew her back into the conference room.

Local news channels broadcast footage of the smoldering building, part of it leveled.

Local resident Jaryd Lanigan, 17, was watching television inside his house when he heard the blast. "I was sitting there watching TV when I heard a big explosion."