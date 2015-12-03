FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota forecasts bigger FY 2016-17 budget surplus
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 3, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota forecasts bigger FY 2016-17 budget surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Minnesota expects to end its fiscal 2016-17 biennium with a $1.87 billion budget balance, more than double the $865 million surplus projected earlier this year, the state reported on Thursday.

The rosier forecast was attributed to higher sales and corporate tax collections and lower spending on human services, along with a $682 million carryover balance from the fiscal 2014-15 biennium, which ended June 30.

Under state law, $71 million of the $1.87 billion balance would be allocated to environmental funds and $594 million would flow to the budget reserve, leaving an available balance of $1.2 billion.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.