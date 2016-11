Daniel (Danny) James Heinrich, 53, who confessed on Tuesday to the 1989 slaying of Jacob Wetterling, is seen in an undated photo released by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office in Zimmerman, Minnesota, U.S. Sherburne County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

A Minnesota man was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison on a federal child pornography charge as part of a plea agreement in which he confessed to assaulting and killing a teenage boy earlier this year, according to local media.

Danny Heinrich, 53, was handed the sentence in the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Start Tribune reported.

