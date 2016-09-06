Fire guts U.S. Agriculture Department shed in Maryland
WASHINGTON A fire on Tuesday gutted a storage shed at a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) complex in Maryland that was closed last week because of threats, a fire official said.
CHICAGO A man in Minnesota admitted in court on Tuesday to the 1989 abduction and killing of an 11-year-old boy whose remains were found last week, local media reported.
Danny Heinrich said he kidnapped and shot to death Jacob Wetterling, who was riding his bike on a rural Minnesota road nearly 27 years ago, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
"I panicked. I pulled the revolver out of my pocket ... I loaded it with two rounds. I told Jacob to turn around," Heinrich told the court, the newspaper said.
"I told him I had to go to the bathroom," Heinrich said. "I raised the revolver to his head. I turned my head and it clicked once. I pulled the trigger again and it went off. Looked back, he was still standing."
"I raised the revolver again and shot him again."
Authorities last October named Heinrich a person of interest in the disappearance and suspected homicide of Wetterling, whose parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, have become advocates for missing children since his disappearance.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin; Editing by James Dalgleish and Peter Cooney)
NEW YORK Lower Manhattan's population has more than doubled and the number of children living there has tripled since just before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks hit the financial district, a report on the neighborhood's rebirth showed.
ITT Educational Services Inc said it would shut its flagship ITT Technical Institutes, following a U.S. Department of Education order, affecting thousands of students and employees.