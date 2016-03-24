FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota town evacuated after train derailment
March 24, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota town evacuated after train derailment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small Minnesota town was being evacuated on Thursday after a Canadian Pacific freight train collided with a semi-truck hauling propane, officials said.

Two of the train’s crew suffered minor injuries in the derailment in Callaway, a town of nearly 300 people about 215 miles northwest of Minneapolis, the state’s Department of Public Safety said.

The crash resulted in a fire and the truck’s propane continues to be burnt off, the department said. Canadian Pacific said seven empty cars and a locomotive derailed in the crash around 12:25 p.m. local time, though none were on fire.

Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings said it would fully investigate the crash.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by James Dalgleish

