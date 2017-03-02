FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Minnesota governor undergoes surgery for prostate cancer
#U.S.
March 2, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 6 months ago

Minnesota governor undergoes surgery for prostate cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to media after signing bills to eliminate the state's $5 billion budget deficit and reopen state government and services that have been shut down for three weeks, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. on July 20, 2011.Eric Miller/File Photo

(Reuters) - Minnesota Democratic Governor Mark Dayton underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Thursday and will stay overnight at the hospital as he recovers, an aide said in a statement.

Dayton's surgery proceeded as planned and was over by late morning, Deputy Chief of Staff Linden Zakula said in an emailed statement. Dayton, 70, said last month he would have his prostate removed.

"The Governor is resting comfortably at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. As he recovers, he will be joined by his family and remain at the hospital overnight," Zakula said.

A day before he announced the cancer diagnosis in January, Dayton collapsed while delivering his state-of-the-state address in St. Paul. He later said he did not think the fainting episode was related to his illness.

Dayton has said the cancer has not spread beyond his prostate.

Dayton served six years as a U.S. senator from Minnesota before he was elected to his first term as governor in 2010. His current term runs until early 2018.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Sandra Maler

