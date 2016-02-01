FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Governor Dayton released from hospital after fainting
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 1, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Governor Dayton released from hospital after fainting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to media after signing bills to eliminate the state's $5 billion budget deficit and reopen state government and services that have been shut down for three weeks, in St. Paul, July 20, 2011.REUTERS/Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton was released on Monday from a hospital where he was treated after fainting during an event, an aide said.

Dayton, 69, was treated for dehydration at Regions Hospital in St. Paul and will return to a normal schedule on Tuesday, aide Bob Hume said in a statement.

“He is grateful for the excellent level of care he received while a patient at Regions,” he said.

Dayton collapsed on Sunday while speaking during an event in Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb. He is a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.