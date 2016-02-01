Minnesota Governor Dayton released from hospital after fainting

(Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton was released on Monday from a hospital where he was treated after fainting during an event, an aide said.
Dayton, 69, was treated for dehydration at Regions Hospital in St. Paul and will return to a normal schedule on Tuesday, aide Bob Hume said in a statement.
“He is grateful for the excellent level of care he received while a patient at Regions,” he said.
Dayton collapsed on Sunday while speaking during an event in Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb. He is a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.
