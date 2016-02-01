Minnesota Governor Dayton released from hospital after fainting

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to media after signing bills to eliminate the state's $5 billion budget deficit and reopen state government and services that have been shut down for three weeks, in St. Paul, July 20, 2011.REUTERS/Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton was released on Monday from a hospital where he was treated after fainting during an event, an aide said.

Dayton, 69, was treated for dehydration at Regions Hospital in St. Paul and will return to a normal schedule on Tuesday, aide Bob Hume said in a statement.

“He is grateful for the excellent level of care he received while a patient at Regions,” he said.

Dayton collapsed on Sunday while speaking during an event in Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb. He is a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.