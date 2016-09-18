FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Islamic State supporter behind Minnesota stabbings: Amaq
September 18, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

Islamic State supporter behind Minnesota stabbings: Amaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Islamic State supporter carried out the stabbing attack that wounded at least eight people at a mall in the U.S. state of Minnesota on Saturday, the militant group's Amaq news agency said.

"The executor of the stabbing attacks in Minnesota yesterday was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls to target the citizens of countries belonging to the crusader coalition," Amaq said in a statement.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity of the claim.

A man wearing a private security uniform and armed with at least one knife stabbed eight people at the Crossroads Center mall before he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer, authorities said.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra

