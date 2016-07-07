FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fiancee of black man slain by police says she was handcuffed after shooting
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 7, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Fiancee of black man slain by police says she was handcuffed after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) - The fiancee of a black man fatally shot by police in Minnesota after a traffic stop told reporters on Thursday that the officers on the scene never checked the man's pulse after the shooting and handcuffed her.

Diamond Reynolds, who broadcast the bloody aftermath of Philando Castile's shooting, said the officers involved did not perform first aid on him and that she and her daughter were questioned separately by police.

"I was treated like a criminal," Reynolds told reporters outside the Minnesota state house. "I was treated like I was the one that did this. They were very racist towards me. They treated me like this was my fault."

Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.