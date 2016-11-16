Two CSX trains in Florida collide, derail; two injured
Two CSX Corp trains collided and derailed in central Florida early on Wednesday, injuring two crew members, the company said.
A prosecutor in Minnesota on Wednesday said he had brought second-degree manslaughter charges against a police officer involved in the July shooting death of a black motorist that sparked outrage after it was broadcast on social media.
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez broke the law when he shot and killed Philando Castile, 32, in Falcon Heights, a St. Paul suburb, during a traffic stop.
Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live-streamed images of him after he was shot, and some went viral on social media.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Two CSX Corp trains collided and derailed in central Florida early on Wednesday, injuring two crew members, the company said.
WASHINGTON Republican President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not trying to get security clearance for his children, which would allow them access to classified government information.
ATLANTA A Georgia man scheduled to be executed on Wednesday for the 2001 choking death of his ex-girlfriend is not pursuing appeals and refuses to discuss his legal options, his lawyer said in an interview.