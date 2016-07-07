Obama 'deeply disturbed' by recent police shootings: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama, surrounded by U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers a statement from the Roosevelt Room on Afghanistan at the White House in Washington U.S. July 6, 2016. J

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is "deeply disturbed" by the latest lethal shootings by police, the White House said on Thursday, adding that the incidents do not need to drive a wedge between communities and law enforcement.

"The division between local law organizations and many communities that they are sworn to serve and protect ... does not have to be the new normal," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters aboard Air Force One.