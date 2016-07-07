Obama 'deeply disturbed' by recent police shootings: White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is "deeply disturbed" by the latest lethal shootings by police, the White House said on Thursday, adding that the incidents do not need to drive a wedge between communities and law enforcement.
"The division between local law organizations and many communities that they are sworn to serve and protect ... does not have to be the new normal," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Alana Wise; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn