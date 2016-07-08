Minnesota governor decries 'racism' after police shoot black man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said that he did not believe the black man shot dead by police on Wednesday during a routine traffic stop would have been treated that way if he had been white.

"Would this have happened if the driver and the passengers were white? I don't think it would have," Dayton told reporters on Thursday. "This kind of racism exists and it's incumbent on all of us to vow and ensure that it doesn't continue to happen."