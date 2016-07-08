FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Minnesota governor decries 'racism' after police shoot black man
July 7, 2016 / 8:42 PM / a year ago

Minnesota governor decries 'racism' after police shoot black man

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said that he did not believe the black man shot dead by police on Wednesday during a routine traffic stop would have been treated that way if he had been white.

"Would this have happened if the driver and the passengers were white? I don't think it would have," Dayton told reporters on Thursday. "This kind of racism exists and it's incumbent on all of us to vow and ensure that it doesn't continue to happen."

Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Scott Malone; editing by Grant McCool

