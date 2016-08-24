Eleventh Minneapolis resident charged with conspiracy to aid Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man formerly from Minneapolis was charged on Wednesday with providing and conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Mohamed Amiin Ali Roble, 20, was the 11th resident from Minnesota's twin cities area to be charged with the offense, the department said in a statement. He traveled to Istanbul on Dec. 27, 2014, and subsequently made his way into Syria and joined Islamic State, it said.

Prosecutors have brought similar charges against 10 other St. Paul-Minneapolis area men who they said were part of a group of friends and extended family who planned to go overseas to fight for Islamic State.