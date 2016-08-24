FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Eleventh Minneapolis resident charged with conspiracy to aid Islamic State
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 24, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Eleventh Minneapolis resident charged with conspiracy to aid Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man formerly from Minneapolis was charged on Wednesday with providing and conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Mohamed Amiin Ali Roble, 20, was the 11th resident from Minnesota's twin cities area to be charged with the offense, the department said in a statement. He traveled to Istanbul on Dec. 27, 2014, and subsequently made his way into Syria and joined Islamic State, it said.

Prosecutors have brought similar charges against 10 other St. Paul-Minneapolis area men who they said were part of a group of friends and extended family who planned to go overseas to fight for Islamic State.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.