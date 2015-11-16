FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minneapolis mayor requests federal probe of police shooting
November 16, 2015

Minneapolis mayor requests federal probe of police shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said on Monday she had requested a federal civil rights investigation of a police shooting over the weekend that put a 24-year-old African-American man in the hospital, parallel to a probe by state authorities.

Activists have said Jamar Clark was unarmed and handcuffed when he was shot in the head on Sunday, but police said he was not handcuffed. Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau said that the names of the police officers involved would not be released yet.

Harteau and Hodges spoke at a news conference in Minneapolis.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz, editing by G Crosse

