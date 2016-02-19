FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Minnesota Vikings stadium hit by leaks in snow gutters
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 19, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 2 years ago

New Minnesota Vikings stadium hit by leaks in snow gutters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A snow gutter system on a $1 billion stadium under construction for the Minnesota Vikings has developed leaks, but fixing it will not delay completion, a construction firm said on Friday.

Some metal panels and signs will be temporarily removed next week to repair the problem, and the football team said the stadium in Minneapolis was expected to be completed in July.

“This issue was discovered during construction and will be corrected during construction at no cost to the public,” John Wood, senior vice president of Mortenson Construction, said in a statement.

The leak affected the exterior parapet wall and no water was getting into the interior of the building.

Wood told the Minnesota Public Radio the estimated cost of the repair was about $3 million to $4 million.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

