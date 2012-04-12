FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIPS Technologies shares surge on sale report
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 12, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

MIPS Technologies shares surge on sale report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of MIPS Technologies Inc MIPS.O rose 25 percent in afternoon trading after Bloomberg reported that the company has hired Goldman Sachs to pursue a potential sale.

The company, which designs chips and processors and license them out to chipmakers, is looking for a buyer and expects Goldman to help it negotiate a potential sale, the report said citing unnamed sources.

When contacted, a MIPS spokeswoman said the company does not respond to market rumors.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $276.7 million, were up 24 percent at $6.42 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.