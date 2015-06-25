FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance to raise $307 million in July IPO
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 25, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance to raise $307 million in July IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s fifth largest life insurer Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Thursday it would raise 340.5 billion won ($306.53 million) in an initial public offering planned in July.

Mirae Asset Life priced the offer at 7,200 won per share, below an indicative range of 8,200-10,000 won per share. The company is issuing 40 million new shares, while an affiliate investment company is also selling the 5.4 million existing shares it currently holds.

Affiliates and related shareholders including Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd 037620.KS and Mirae Asset Capital Co Ltd [MRACA.UL] owned a combined 69 percent stake in the life insurer as of end-March.

Samsung Securities (016360.KS), Citigroup (C.N) and Daiwa Securities Group (8601.T) are advising the IPO.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.