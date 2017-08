SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd (085620.KS) said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had submitted a final bid for PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, an unlisted South Korean unit of British insurer Prudential PLC (PRU.L).

Mirae Asset did not, however, disclose details such as the financial terms of its bid. PCA Life last year posted a net profit of 28.8 billion won ($26.23 million).

($1 = 1,097.7900 South Korean won)