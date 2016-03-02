FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2016 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's BeIn Media buys U.S. film studio Miramax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Qatar’s BeIn Media Group said it would buy film studio Miramax, the producer behind cult movies such as “Pulp Fiction”.

BeIn has bought the entirety of the Californian studio for an undisclosed amount, it said. Selling shareholders of Miramax included Qatar Investment Authority and Colony Capital.

Doha-based BeIn said that Miramax will continue to operate as an independent film and television studio. (bit.ly/1RIgcQL)

State-owned Qatar Holding and Thomas Barrack Jr.’s investment firm, Colony Capital, bought Miramax from Walt Disney (DIS.N) in 2010 for $660 million.

Miramax has over 700 titles in its library and owns the rights to hundreds of Hollywood films including “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and “The English Patient”.

Miramax, which was founded in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein, was exploring a sale, Reuters reported in July.

BeIn said last week that it was optimistic of agreeing to a deal to buy Miramax.

In 2016, Miramax will invest in and co-distribute several feature films including “Bad Santa 2”, “Bridget Jones’s Baby”, and “Southside With You”, a film based on Barack and Michelle Obama’s first date in Chicago in 1989.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
