More U.S. air strikes target Islamic State fighters in Syria and Iraq
October 26, 2014 / 1:59 PM / 3 years ago

More U.S. air strikes target Islamic State fighters in Syria and Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military forces conducted five air strikes against Islamic State targets near the embattled Syrian city of Kobani and with the help of partner nations another 12 separate strikes in Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said on Sunday.

“In Syria five air strikes near Kobani destroyed seven ISIL vehicles and an ISIL building,” Central Command said in a statement, using another acronym for Islamic State.

In Iraq nine air strikes were made around the strategic Mosul Dam and three air strikes southeast of Fallujah.

“Among the coalition nations conducting air strikes in Iraq are the U.S., France, United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands. Coalition nations conducting air strikes in Syria include the U.S., Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Bahrain,” Central Command said.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
