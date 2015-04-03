FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sailor missing for two months rescued off North Carolina coast
April 3, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 2 years ago

Sailor missing for two months rescued off North Carolina coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man missing at sea for 66 days has been rescued in a disabled boat off the North Carolina coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday.

A German-flagged vessel alerted the Coast Guard at about 1:30 p.m. that it had spotted the 37-year-old man and the vessel some 200 miles (320 km) east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and took him aboard.

The man, identified as Louis Jordan of South Carolina, was then airlifted from the ship and was being sent to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, the Guard said.

He was initially reported missing by his family on Jan. 29, the Coast Guard said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait

