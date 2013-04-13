FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three people reported missing after Washington state avalanches
April 13, 2013 / 10:50 PM / in 4 years

Three people reported missing after Washington state avalanches

Karen Brooks

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three people were missing after two avalanches in the mountains in Washington state on Saturday in an area east of Seattle that is a popular location for winter sports, a King County sheriff’s spokeswoman said via social media.

King County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West gave no further details in a message posted on twitter, and sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached by phone for more details in the incident that local media said took place near Snoqualmie Pass in the Cascade Mountains, about an hour east of Seattle.

But local television station KOMO-TV reported that two skiers were injured and one missing in an avalanche at Granite Mountain, and two more people believed to have been snowshoeing were missing after another avalanche at Red Mountain.

Reporting By Karen Brooks; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

