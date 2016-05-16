Four killed in Mississippi plane crash soon after takeoff

(Reuters) - Four people died when a small private plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Tupelo Regional Airport in northeastern Mississippi on Monday, officials said.

“The plane was burning in the field when officers arrived. Chief of Police Bart Aguirre confirmed that three passengers and the pilot were deceased,” said Leesha Faulkner, director of communications for the city.

The identities of the plane’s passengers and details about the plane and flight plan were not confirmed, Faulkner said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were investigating the incident, Faulkner said.