Ex-nun ordered to pay $1 million for milking Mississippi casino deal

(Reuters) - A nun-turned-developer was ordered to pay nearly $1 million for lavish spending and for hiring an ex-con known as Frankie the Fish while building a Mississippi casino, a court ruled on Wednesday.

Sandra Manno, a one-time mayor of Marlton, New Jersey, who had spearheaded a vote to legalize gambling in the state, was ordered by a Delaware judge to pay $970,123 for her spending while overseeing the development of the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D‘Iberville.

Manno conceived of the project near Biloxi, Mississippi, and attracted an initial $2 million from investors in June 2009, according to Travis Laster, a judge on the Delaware Court of Chancery.

However, “Manno had used the project to enrich herself, her family, and their friends through generous compensation, frequent cash withdrawals, and lavish living,” Laster wrote.

Attorneys for Manno and the Granieris did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit was brought by the main investors, including Robert Granieri, a London-based managing member of the securities trading firm Jane Street Group, court documents showed.

Among Manno’s wasteful expenses cited by Laster was hiring a friend to write a movie script about her life.

In addition, Manno hired Frank Barbera, known as Frankie the Fish, because of his real estate experience, Laster noted.

“No rational person would hire a convicted felon from New Jersey, who needed permission from his parole officer to travel out of state, to work in Mississippi in the highly regulated casino industry,” Laster wrote.

During a four-day trial, Manno testified about Barbera’s criminal background: ”He bribed a council member, supposedly,

and then shot himself and missed.”

The Granieris fired Manno within two years, once her spending came to light. Granieri eventually invested $120 million in the casino, which is expected to open this year.

Joseph Py, a partner of Manno‘s, testified that Granieri’s net worth is $400 million, Laster said.