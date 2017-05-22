Three teenagers denied bail in Mississippi boy's shooting death

(Reuters) - Three Mississippi teenagers charged in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy killed last week after his mother's car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot were denied bail on Monday, local media reported.

Dwan Wakefield, 17, D'Allen Washington, 17, and Byron McBride, 19, have been charged with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier, who was found fatally shot in the head on Thursday in his mother's car.

The three teens did not enter pleas during a court appearance on Monday at the Madison County Justice Court in Canton, Mississippi. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26, the Clarion-Ledger newspaper reported.

Officials at the court could not be reached for comment. It is unclear if the three suspects have attorneys.

District Attorney Michael Guest told reporters he was weighing the death penalty for McBride.

"I think there is a great desire to see justice is served in this case," Guest said outside of the courthouse. "If it appears that justice will observed by seeking the death penalty, then our office will definitely go forward on that."

Kingston Frazier was left by his mother sleeping in the back of her Toyota Camry early on Thursday when she went into a Kroger grocery store. A Honda Civic drove up and a passenger got out and jumped into the Camry before both cars sped off, police said.

Police found the kidnapped boy dead in the back of the abandoned Camry about eight hours later on a rural Madison County road about 10 miles from the store.

He was killed on the same day he was to graduate from kindergarten, the newspaper reported.